Border arrests are little changed in December, ending Biden’s term at lowest level

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. official says arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico in December are little changed from a month earlier. They are hovering near the lowest levels since July 2020, indicating that an anticipated surge ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president hasn’t happened. There were about 44,000 arrests during December as of Monday morning, suggesting the month will end close to the roughly 46,600 arrests made in November. The senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection official spoke to The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity because the count is preliminary and not made public.

