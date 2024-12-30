China’s manufacturing activity slows in December as trade risks grow

HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its factory activity expanded at a slower pace in December, despite recent stimulus measures and in the face of increasing trade risks. the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday that the official Purchasing Managers’ Index, based on a survey of factory managers, slipped to 50.1 from 50.3 in November. It was the third straight monthly reading above 50, a level that indicates an expansion of manufacturing activity. A parallel purchasing managers’ index for the non-manufacturing sector, which covers construction and services, rose to 52.2 up from 50 in November.

