FBI issues warning to leagues about organized crime groups targeting pro athletes

The FBI is warning sports leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes. This comes following a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent NFL and NBA players. ABC News obtained an FBI report outlining how homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches and cash. The NFL and NBA already had issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which have come when players were with their teams for road games. Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the latest professional athlete to fall victim.

