Jimmy Carter is being mourned in his tiny hometown and around the world

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Tributes to former President Jimmy Carter are pouring in from his small hometown of Plains, Georgia, and around the world. In Plains, black ribbons are hung alongside U.S. flags, as residents mourn the 39th president who died Sunday at the age of 100. They are remembering Carter as “Mr. Jimmy,” the approachable neighbor who was friendly and approachable. But in Washington, at the United Nations and abroad, Carter’s status as a global figure is on display. President Joe Biden has set Jan. 9 as a day of mourning. Federal offices will be closed for Carter’s state funeral. And the U.N. Security Council praised Carter for his diplomatic and international peace efforts as president and after his one White House term.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.