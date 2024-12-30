‘No heating, no light’: Moldovans fear looming energy shortage as Russia halts gas supplies
Associated Press
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans are bracing for a difficult winter ahead as a looming energy shortage could leave them without enough energy. On Jan. 1, Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom is set to halt gas supplies to the European Union candidate country over an alleged $709 million debt for past supplies, a figure fiercely disputed by Moldova’s pro-Western government, which has accused Moscow of weaponizing energy to destabilize the country. The cessation will stop gas flowing to the Kuciurgan power plant, the country’s largest, which is situated in the separatist pro-Russian Transnistria region. The plant generates electricity that powers a significant portion of Moldova proper.