Politician among protesters arrested in Kenya while calling for an end to alleged abductions

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An opposition politician and several other protesters have been arrested in Kenya during street demonstrations calling for an end to alleged abductions, that have recently targeted young government critics. Senator Okiya Omtatah on Monday had joined hundreds of protesters who sat down in the streets of the capital, Nairobi while chanting that police should free seven people abducted this month. They accuse the police of being behind the kidnappings, a charge officers deny. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights on Thursday raised concern over a growing number of alleged kidnappings of government critics, saying that the total number of such cases stands at 82 since the anti-government protests in June.

