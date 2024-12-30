Rhode Islanders’ data was leaked from a cyberattack on state health benefits website

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials in Rhode Island say cybercriminals who hacked the state’s system for health and benefits programs have released at least some of the files to a site on the dark web. Gov. Daniel McKee said Monday that the state has been preparing for this scenario, after a major cyberattack hit RIBridges earlier this month. McKee said in an afternoon press conference that Deloitte, the company that built and maintains RIBridges, has been in contact with the cybercriminals. He said Deloitte is working to generate a list of impacted individuals. He said it wasn’t immediately known whether all of the stolen files have been posted to the dark web.

