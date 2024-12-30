Serbia’s prosecutor charges 13 in a deadly canopy fall that fueled mass protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s public prosecutor has indicted 13 people including a former minister over the collapse of a concrete canopy that killed 15 people last month and triggered weeks of massive anti-government protests. The suspects were charged Monday in the northern city of Novi Sad, where the collapse happened on Nov. 1. The huge concrete canopy was part of a railway station building, which was renovated twice in recent years as part of a wider infrastructure deal with Chinese companies. Many in Serbia believe that the work on the station was sloppy due to rampant corruption, and caused the canopy to crash down.

