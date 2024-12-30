South Korean court issues warrants to detain impeached President Yoon and search his office

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean anti-corruption agency says that a court has issued warrants to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and search his office. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said in a statement that the Seoul Western District Court issued warrants Tuesday to detain Yoon over his stunning yet short-lived martial law decree earlier this month and to search the presidential office in central Seoul. The agency said it is investigating whether his declaration of martial law amounted to rebellion. Yoon’s powers have been suspended since the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach him on Dec. 14. The Constitutional Court is to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or reinstate him.

