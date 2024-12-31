A year in review: The top Coachella Valley community stories of 2024

There's always a lot to do around the Coachella Valley, and it seems that people here love it that way.

From concerts and festivals, to several large events, there is always something exciting to experience here in the desert. But its not just the events that make this place so special, it's the people.

News Channel Three's Tori King takes a look back at some of the most memorable moments from 2024, that showcase the unique community we all call home.