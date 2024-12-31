Travis Konecny scores team-leading 17th goal in Flyers’ 4-0 shutout over Sharks

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny scored his team-leading 17th goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Tuesday.

Nick Seeler, Ryan Poehling and Egor Zamula also scored for Philadelphia.

Samuel Ersson made 15 saves and combined with Aleksei Kolosov for the shutout. Kolosov replaced an injured Ersson at the start of the third period and had seven saves.

Second-period goals by Poehling and Konecny gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead heading into the third.

The game featured two of the league’s top rookies in the Flyers’ Matvei Michkov, who leads all rookies with 29 points, and the Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in this year’s draft who is two points behind Michkov. Celebrini had six shots and an attempt off the post, while Michkov had two shots.

Takeaways

Flyers: The Flyers are 2-2 on a season-long six-game trip, this time holding onto a multi-goal lead after giving up three unanswered goals in 5-4 loss to the Kings on Sunday.

Sharks: The Sharks have lost eight straight and are one away from matching their nine-game losing streak to start the season. Celebrini was not too interested in the matchup with Michkov, saying before the game that he just wants to “stop losing.”

Key moment

Ahead 1-0, the Flyers took control in the second with two quick goals. After Poehling’s goal at 12:09, captain Sean Couturier drew a tripping penalty minutes later. The Flyers converted on the power play within eight seconds to snap an 0-for-16 skid when Owen Tippett found Konecny with a cross-ice feed for a one-timer.

Key stat

The Flyers, who lead the league in blocked shots, had 20 blocks and held the Sharks to 22 shots on goal.

Up next

Both teams are in action on Thursday, with the Flyers at the Golden Knights and the Sharks hosting the Lightning.

