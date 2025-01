Riverside County Emergency crews are on scene of an accident at Highway 111 and Frank Sinatra Drive. At least one person has been injured according to our crew on scene. The accident happened just after 10:15am. There is also a bicycle in the middle of the roadway. At least one lane going Westbound on Highway 111 is closed, and traffic is backing up. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.