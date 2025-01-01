Valley welcomes first baby of 2025, born at Eisenhower Health

The Eisenhower Health Family Birth Center is thrilled to announce the arrival of the Coachella Valley’s first baby of the New Year.

According to a release sent out from the hospital just after noon, they state the baby boy was born at 3:13 a.m. on January 1, 2025, and weighs 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measures 20 inches long.

Proud parents Carlos and Nohely Hernandez of Desert Hot Springs are overjoyed to welcome their son into the world says Eisenhower Health.

Desert Care Network, which manages Desert Regional in Palm Springs and John F Kennedy Hospital in Indio tell us that no new babies have been born at either hospital, but stated that the Hi-Desert Medical Center did get their first baby born in the later morning hours.