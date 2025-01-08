Residents rally against Medicaid cuts outside Congressman Calvert’s office

A group of local residents held what they called a “Hands off our Healthcare” rally at Republican Congressman Ken Calvert's office in Palm Desert, urging him to oppose any potential cuts to Medicaid.

Local seniors, patients and healthcare workers were among those that gathered today for this rally, one of many statewide opposing Medicaid reform.

Amendments to Medicaid are among the spending cuts that have been floated by Republican members of congress in order to save money.

House speaker Mike Johnson has said the republican party will not cut benefits.

Rally organizers say cuts to Medicaid would jeopardize care for millions of Californians and they say nearly a quarter million are among Congressperson Ken Calvert's constituents.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report.