PSPD employee accused of killing community services officer in DUI crash arraigned

A Palm Springs Police Department employee accused of fatally rear-ending a 31-year-old motorcyclist, another off-duty PSPD employee, pleaded not guilty today to second-degree murder and other offenses.

Juliana Leigh Granados, 25, of Cathedral City allegedly killed 31-year-old PSPD Community Services Officer Nicholas Griego on Thanksgiving.

Along with murder, Granados is charged with DUI gross vehicular manslaughter.

She was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Arthur Hester, who set a felony settlement conference for Jan. 22 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Granados is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

The crash was reported shortly before noon on Nov. 28 at Cathedral Canyon and East Palm Canyon drives in Cathedral City, according to a statement from the Cathedral City Police Department, which led a criminal investigation into the matter.

Palm Desert resident Nicholas Griego, a community service officer, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

Cathedral City officers said the driver, identified as Granados, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

CCPD Traffic Bureau investigators presented their case to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday. The results of the investigation alleged that Granados was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and had rear-ended Griego's motorcycle, investigators said.

Granados was arrested on suspicion of murder and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Following the arrest, she was placed on administrative leave without pay, the Palm Springs Police Department confirmed in their own statement Wednesday evening, "pending the outcome of an internal personnel investigation."

"I am deeply disappointed by the actions that led to the heartbreaking loss of one of our staff members,'' PSPD Chief Andy Mills said in the statement. "We are taking swift action to address this matter appropriately.''

The department did not elaborate on the terms of the internal investigation, but mentioned that it was unable to pursue "certain administrative actions'' prior to formal charges being filed.

Inmate records indicate Granados was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million bail.