Palm Springs International Film Festival wraps up with final screening

The Palm Springs International Film Festival concluded Sunday with its final screening, capping off a 2 weeklong celebration of cinema.

The closing feature, “The Penguin Lessons,” was shown at 6:30 p.m. at Palm Springs High School, bringing together film lovers.

There is one last chance to see the films.

"Best of Fest" continues Monday.

It's a section of the PSIFF that showcases films that are audience favorites and award winners.