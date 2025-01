Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting a prom dress giveaway for the upcoming prom season. The dresses are gently worn, and are free.

The dresses can be viewed and tried on by appointment on select dates throughout the month of February. Click here or on the QR code below to sign up for an appointment, or contact Anna Garcia at CVUSD at anna.garcia@cvusd.us.

The program is also accepting prom dress donations.