I-10 westbound diverted to Indian Canyon Drive due to power lines down

today at 9:32 PM
Published 9:14 PM

UPDATE:

Power lines have been removed by SCE and lanes are open. The closure lasted close to 30 minutes.

California Highway Patrol confirms power lines down on westbound side of Interstate 10, with all westbound lanes closed west of the Indian Canyon Drive exit. All westbound traffic is being diverted to exit at Indian Canyon Drive.

Lanes will be closed until Southern California Edison removes the power lines.

I-10 camera at Indian Canyon:

Cynthia White

