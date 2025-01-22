Electric Vault Inspections Could Cause Lane Reductions in Rancho Mirage
Electric vault inspections from Southern California Edison's contractor may cause lane reductions on two Rancho Mirage streets, the city's Public Works Department announced today.
Potential traffic delays are anticipated between Thursday and Friday on southbound Monterey Avenue and westbound Country Club Drive, according to a statement from the agency.
City officials advised drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the area or use alternate routes, if possible.