Local students honored with January 2025 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.

We congratulate recipients Andrea Hernandez, Divina Pope, Qwania Gamble, Franki and Jani Gonzales, and Alberto and Oliver Ramirez.

These students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know of a deserving student, you can nominate them at KESQ.com/do-the-right-thing/.