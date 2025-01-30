Crash on Bob Hope Drive near The River leaves car on its side
Sheriff's deputies were directing traffic at Bob Hope Drive and Avenida Las Palmas near The River around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after a traffic collision left one of the vehicles on its side.
Deputies report that the driver of the overturned car did not have any injuries, and no injuries were reported for anyone inside the other vehicle. They add that no arrests were made as a result of the crash, but the cause is still under investigation.