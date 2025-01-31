Skip to Content
Lower egg prices found at specialty stories around the Valley

Many grocery shoppers around the Coachella Valley have expressed surprised and frustration with current egg prices and how often they fluctuate.

While the prices were seen as sudden, many are search for lower prices around the Valley and have been able to find them at specialty stores.

Specialty stores, like Whole Foods and Trader Joes, have a dozen generic brand eggs for anywhere between $3.49 and $4.29. This compares to market stores, like Walmart, Ralph's, Albertsons, etc., where egg prices can vary from $7.42 to $10.99.

Customers told News Channel 3 it can be difficult to plan for a grocery shopping, especially with a budget, but there are cheaper options around the Valley, especially in specialty stores.

