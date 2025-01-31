Top spellers compete in PSUSD’s District Spelling Bee of Champions

PALM SPRINGS, CA (KESQ) - Top honors in the Palm Springs Unified District Spelling Bee of Champions on Friday go to Nellie N. Coffman Middle School eighth grader Juniper Donovan.

Juniper successfully spelled the word "facetious" in the fifth round and will move on to represent PSUSD at the Riverside County Spelling Bee in Riverside on March 26th.

The runner up was Painted Hills Middle School eighth grader Acelin Thurman.

PSUSD's Spelling Bee included the two top spellers from each elementary and middle school in the district.