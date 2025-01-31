Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert honors ‘Women of Wonder’

Variety Children's Charity of the Desert is celebrating "Women of Wonder" who have made a difference in children's lives in the Coachella Valley.

KESQ First Alert Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans emceed the "Women of Wonder" event on Friday, honoring five local women who have created a brighter future for children.

This year's honorees are Jill Golden for her work at the Loma Linda Clinic in Indio, Connie Golds for her leadership role in many local organizations, Brianna Uhlhorn for her contributions to children and child development, Kelly Levy for her mentorship and voice in helping the underprivileged, and Margaret Keung for her leadership at the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs.

Every year Variety Children's Charity of the Desert honors women who help give children a better future by giving them a support system, helping them through their struggles, and guiding them through their learning experiences.

For more about Variety Children's Charity of the Desert and about the Women of Wonder honorees, see varietyofthedesert.org.