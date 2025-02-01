La Quinta welcomes new Dunkin’ Donuts shop

The La Quinta community welcomed its newest Dunkin’ restaurant on Saturday morning.

The company and city hosted a ribbon cutting at the new store, located at 79670 Hwy 111. The grand opening started at 9:00 a.m.

The first 100 guests were surprised with with Free Coffee for a Year. The celebration also included the Dunkin’-branded prize wheel, giveaways, Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy, and more! This store’s franchisee Jad Awale cut the official ribbon alongside La Quinta mayor Linda Evans and several members of the city council.

After the ceremony, Awale also donated a check for $500 to Riverside County Fire Department.