Trump tariffs create mixed local reactions as businesses prepare

President Donald Trump has signed Executive orders that impose steep new tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

It's setting up a trade war as Canada responds with retaliatory tariffs of its own -- and Mexico saying it is also planning to issue tariffs on the United States.

With the new tariffs from the Trump administration taking effect, local businesses and residents are weighing in on what it could mean for the economy.

While some said they've braced for the impact, others say it’s too early to tell.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story at 10 and 11.