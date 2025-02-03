Fundraiser set up to help Indio family who lost home to fire over the weekend

A family lost their home in Indio to a fire over the weekend. The fire happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE.

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire on the 81000 block of Palm Meadows Drive. The fire was contained but two people were displaced.

On Monday, a GoFundMe page was set up to help the displaced victims.

"We are reaching out to ask for your help in supporting Robert Lytle, who recently lost his home in a tragic fire. The fire started in the garage due to an accident caused by his wife, who is battling dementia and Alzheimer’s. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the damage was devastating—leaving Robert and his family without a home and facing the difficult road of rebuilding their lives," reads the GoFundMe page. "Every donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference in helping Robert get back on his feet. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others who may be able to help."

