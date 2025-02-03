Pediatricians advise against caffeine for children under 12, energy drinks for all children and teens

According to the American Association of Pediatrics, pediatricians are advising against caffeine for children under the age of 12. Even more, they are advising against any consumption of energy drinks for all children and teens.

These advisories come after a Healthy Eating Research report that caffeine-related visits to U.S. emergency departments nearly doubled among middle and high school students between 2017 and 2023. In 2023, poison control centers recorded a 24% rise in calls about young people with reactions to energy drinks.

The report was a collaboration of "experts convened by Healthy Eating Research from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association have developed evidence-based recommendations", according to Healthy Eating Research.

In the U.S. as many as 75% of children are consuming caffeine daily, and they may not realize how much caffeine they are consuming. Beyond coffee and energy drinks, common beverages including soda, teas and juices can contain caffeine. With drinking multiple of each beverage, parents and children may not realize how much caffeine they are consuming.

Coachella Valley pediatricians discuss how caffeine can affect children's health and give recommendations to avoid or limit the intake.

Additional Information Resources:

Healthy Eating Research: Ages 5-18 Beverage Recommendations

American's Poison Centers: Growing Popularity of Energy Drinks Associated with an Increase in Pediatric Cases Reported to Poison Centers

Cosmos Study: Caffeine-Related ED Visits, Although Uncommon, Doubled for Middle School and High School Aged Children Since 2017

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.