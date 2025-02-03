Trump announces 30-day pause on US tariffs on Canada

Donald Trump is pausing the implementation of planned tariffs on imports from Canada for at least 30 days, the president said in a Truth Social post. Trump said the pause is to see “whether or not a final economic deal with Canada can be structured,” according to the post.

The announcement follows a call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

Trudeau posted on X that in exchange for the tariff pause, Canada will invest heavily in border security, create a “Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering,” appoint a “Fentanyl Czar,” and join the US in listing cartels as terrorist groups, Trudeau said.

“I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million,” the Canadian leader added.

Trump said that he is “very pleased with this initial outcome” and also outlined the border commitments made by Canada.

“Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country.” Trump wrote in his post.

