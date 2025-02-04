RSO declares Perris protest vs. Trump immigration policies an unlawful assembly

A protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Perris was declared unlawful after nine hours, resulting in six arrests, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The department said individuals throwing rocks and bottles at deputies caused the declaration, a claim disputed by some who said the dispersal orders were given while the protest was still peaceful.

Demonstrators gathered at multiple Perris Boulevard intersections beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, with authorities estimating a crowd of as many as 500 people. Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were monitoring protests throughout the day.

The protests remained peaceful until 6 p.m., when the department reported that some in attendance were throwing items, causing the assembly to be declared unlawful "at that point," according to the statement.

Video posted later showed officials appearing to use "less lethal" projectiles in the direction of protesters, some of whom were carrying Mexican flags, a few minutes after a deputy's announcement. Deputies said that they, along with the CHP officers, were able to clear protesters from the area without any reported injuries.

Officials arrested six people, four for obstruction and two for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the statement.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has acted on his campaign promise to increase deportations of people in the country illegally, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting raids in major cities.