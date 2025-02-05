Cathedral City Fire Chief shares how to protect your home before emergencies

Is your home prepared for an emergency?

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is looking out for you and met with Cathedral City Fire Chief Michael Contreras.

He shared what you need to do to protect your family.

Outside

"First of all, we look at vegetation. Is the vegetation neatly kept?" Contreras said. "If this bush was brown and dying, we might want to remove it."

He discussed the dangers of embers getting trapped in roof ridges.

"Those are all spaces that those embers bite," Contreras said. "If we could look across the street, you see palm trees, very combustible, and they fly a long way."

He recommends homeowners stay vigilant and ensure their roof ridges and vents are clear from debris.

Inside

He said a common fire hazard are candles and advises homeowners to not leave them unattended while burning.

"Maybe in the bedrooms, they have unintended candles," Contreras said.

Additional Safety Recommendations

Edison fire recommends installing smoke detectors in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including basements and habitable attics.

When it comes to fire extinguishers, Burbank Fire Department said to install them in key locations such as the kitchen, garage and near fireplaces.

Stay with KESQ as News Channel 3's Shay Lawson joins Contreras going room by room to show ways to protect homes from potential fire dangers.