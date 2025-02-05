Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson to retire at end of month

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) - Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson announced his retirement today.

Henson, whose three decades of law enforcement experience includes more than 20 years in Desert Hot Springs, will be stepping away at the end of the month, according to a department statement.

He previously held the positions of patrol officer, detective, sergeant, commander and deputy chief before being appointed to his current role in 2019.

"Serving the citizens of Desert Hot Springs has been the honor of my career,'' Henson said. "I am also truly inspired by the men and women of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, who exemplify the very best in law enforcement.''

Henson's tenure saw the implementation of new technology during operations and infrastructure upgrades, according to the statement. He received congratulatory messages from multiple city officials, including Mayor Scott Matas.

Deputy Chief Steve Shaw will be named interim chief upon Henson's official departure Feb. 28, the department said.

