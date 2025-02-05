Despite new director hire, animal advocates doubt shelter changes within Riverside County Animal Services

A new era for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is being ushered in with the hiring of executive director Mary Martin.

The department hasn't had a director since September 2024, and is in need of work following high tensions between officials and animal advocates, who have criticized high euthanasia rates in the four shelters.

"My goal is to get us to a no kill shelter for sure. I think it's just a matter of time. It's not going to happen overnight," Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, who confirmed Martin's appointment, said.

The new era is something many hope will change the county’s four shelters to no-kill shelters.

"No kill is hard work, but it doesn't have to be this hard where we can't even get it off the ground," animal advocate Lisa Blodgett said.

While Supervisor Perez defended Martin’s track record, advocates News Channel 3 spoke with are less confidence that the new director will deliver on the no-kill promise.

"She's specialized in volunteer programs and foster care programs. Spay and neuter programs. I think she brings a whole package," Perez said.

"The director either believes killing is the answer, or they don't. There is no in between. The director we’re looking for is not content with killing as the answer," Blodgett said.

The county says during Martin’s time in Arizona at a Maricopa County shelter, she took the shelter from an 80% save rate to 96%.

Advocates also doubt the no-kill plan developed by an outside consultant, Outcomes for Pets, will lead to lasting change.

The plan recommends greater access to spay and neuter clinics, more adoption events, transparency in data with the public, and increased staffing.

Blodgett said on the recommendations: "Those strategies have been known about for over a decade and implemented in shelters for over a decade. They are nothing new. They are not anything enlightening. It’s not brain surgery that you need to spend $2.5 million to tell someone."

Martin starts in mid March. News Channel 3's Athena Jreij requested an interview with her, but were told it is unlikely given she is still at her current position out-of-state.