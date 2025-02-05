Indio Council approves adding 27 more automatic license plate recognition cameras around city

INDIO, Calif (KESQ) - In a unanimous vote in its Wednesday meeting, Indio City Council approved adding an additional 27 "Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Recognition" (ALPR) cameras around the city, for a total of 72.

Indio Police Chief Brian Tully described to the Council the successful leads the existing ALPR cameras have generated since being installed in late 2022. These leads assisted in over 30 arrests for crimes including three homicides, two missing persons, the recovery of over 22 stolen vehicles, and arrests for numerous other crimes. He explained the cameras capture the license plate and a small part of the vehicle, not the people in the vehicle.

Chief Tully added that the lease of the ALPR cameras is partly paid for by a state law enforcement fund, and the remainder of the lease payments, around $81,600 per year, will come from the city's general funds. The lease includes data storage, installation, and other equipment/supplies in addition to the cameras. Also included is access to cameras throughout California so license plate images captured in other cities, including those neighboring Indio, can help police follow leads and get locations.

The plans for camera placement include 17 along the freeway and 10 more in the city around the downtown area and other areas of concern.