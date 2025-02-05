Skip to Content
Local business shares how egg price spike is impacting them

Published 9:50 AM

As egg prices continue to rise nationwide due to a surge of bird flu cases, local business owners are starting to worry. That worry is all because they might have to adjust their prices to make ends meet.

According to the USDA's price outlook, egg prices are predicted to increase about 20% in 2025, compared to about 2.2% for overall food prices.

Raising costs for any business, especially local mom and pop shops, is not an easy decision. It can lead to a declining customer base, and also often overlooked costs, like printing new menus.

Luis Avila

