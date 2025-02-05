Skip to Content
Subtle cooling into the weekend, with Coastal rain

By
today at 6:02 AM
Published 6:00 AM

A storm system that has plagued NorCal is moving southward pushing some rain into the Central Valley and Coastal areas, too.

Highs have been routinely in the 80s here this week, but we see a little cooling starting today. Expect temps in the 70s now through the weekend.

A strong area of low pressure will drop down Thursday into Friday, giving us partly cloudy skies and holding temps in the middle 70s. Showers will be isolated to coastal areas of SoCal.

Even though temps cool a bit, we remain above our seasonal average through the weekend and into next week.

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

