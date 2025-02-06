Pedestrian killed after crash in Rancho Mirage; no arrests made

RANCHO MIRAGE, California (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

Investigators said the incident was reported before 5:00 p.m. - in the area of Bob Hope and Columbia Drives.

Emergency crews worked to save the pedestrian before they were pronounced dead on the roadway.

Investigators said the driver remained on the scene - and no arrests were made.

Emergency workers put up road blocks on Bob Hope Drive in both directions near Eisenhower Health. Northbound lanes were blocked from Country Club Drive to the Eisenhower Health entrance, and southbound lanes were blocked from MacMillan Way to Country Club Drive.

