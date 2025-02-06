Desert Arc honors retiring President, CEO at annual ‘Champions of Change’ awards luncheon

Desert Arc honored its retiring President and CEO Richard Balocco in its seventh annual "Champions of Change" Recognition Awards Luncheon.

Balocco is retiring as the Desert Arc's Champion after a 17-year legacy of "making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities and his unwavering dedication" to the non-profits mission, according to Desert Arc.

Desert Arc's focus is enhancing the quality of life and creating opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Balocco was emotional when receiving his award and thinking of leaving behind a program he's been working with since 2007.

"I love it here. It's been a family. I can't really explain it," he said. "It's been a culture of family that I never, ever, was concerned or worried that didn't want to go to my office. I loved it. I loved every day of it."

All Honorees in Desert Arc's "Champions of Change" Recognition Awards Luncheon

Clients of the Year – People served by Desert Arc's Mission:

Adam T.

Carolina R.

Inda R.

Joshua K.

Business Partner of the Year – SA Recycling

Champion – Richard Balocco, Desert Arc's President/CEO (2007 through January 2025 Retirement)