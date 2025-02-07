Light rain West of the Valley will dry out through the day

A large area of low pressure to our North, along with a weak cold front, brought some light and moderate showers to the region, mainly in Los Angeles county. Many communities West of the Valley saw some light rain, and there's still a very small chance of sprinkles here.

A Flood Advisory was in place early this morning for L. A. County, but the flooding was minor. That was in place along with a Wind Advisory which remains in place until 7 this evening.

Showers will ease through the day, leaving us partly cloudy skies today, and full sunshine tomorrow.

Highs today will be slightly off the pace of yesterday when we hit 79. Expect mid-70s through the weekend.

Through the weekend highs will remain in the 70s, next week we see some cooler and the potential for a more significant chance of rain developing late in the week.