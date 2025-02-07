Mother and daughter reunite with firefighters who saved their lives

COACHELLA, Calif (KESQ) - A Coachella mother and daughter had a heartfelt reunion this week with the firefighters who saved their lives when they were trapped inside their burning home.

The January 8 fire broke out as a vegetation fire near Tyler Street and 47th Avenue in Coachella and moved quickly, fueled by fast winds. Two homes caught fire, one with 57-year-old Rita and her eight-year-old daughter Mila unable to get out.

Station 79 Firefighters at the scene say they mobilized toward the home and found that their entry was blocked by a locked metal screen door. They describe that this cost them precious time as the smoke and fire got worse, and that's when Fire Captain Anthony Rosales ordered a full rescue mode.

They go on to say that firefighter Tony Ippolito, "...smashed a window, reaching through the dense smoke to pull out eight-year-old Mila, a terrified child, from the burning home. Shielding her from the embers, he carried her over a four-foot barrier, swiftly passing her to Captain Rosales for medical care."

Moments later, firefighter Daniel Lucido helped Mila's mother Rita escape through the window. All were safely out of the home as the fire got worse, with embers raining down around them while they moved to complete safety.

They add that with the victims safe, they were able to turn to the blaze, fighting it for hours as it consumed over 14 acres before being knocked out. The other firefighters battling at the scene were Moses Alvarez and Edward Avila.

The reunion included toys and activities for Mila from the Station 79 and Temecula Station 95 crews to help bring some comfort as she and her family rebuild.