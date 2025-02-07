Tour de Palm Springs returns this weekend

The 27th annual Tour de Palm Springs is taking place this Saturday!

It's one of the largest events of its kind in America bringing in nearly 30,000 spectators, and between 6,000 to 10,000 cyclists from 46 different states and 4 countries.

The event started in 1998 when Tim Esser cycled 3,000 miles from Palm Springs, California to Jacksonville Florida raising money for 20 local charities. Since 1998 the Tour de Palm Springs charity event has distributed nearly $5,000,000.00 to over 150 local nonprofit organizations.

Included in the event are a Band march thru, over 1,500 walkers, cheerleaders and entertainment! There are also food stops to help bikers fuel up along the route.