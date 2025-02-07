Skip to Content
News

Weak storm system brings beauty to the skies

By
Published 12:51 PM

A slow moving trough and low pressure system brought rain to SoCal, with the heaviest stuff failing in L.A. County, but there was also a bit of rain from San Gorgonio Pass through the Inland Empire. Our gracious views captured some great clouds and rainbows! The best way to send us photos is via our KESQ First Alert app, which you can download here!

Take a look at the pics! Jeanne Rogers sent these 2 images in:

Lynn Tucker with this one:

Lynn Dalton caught this lovely Lenticular cloud!

Thanks for the shots, get the app and keep sending them in!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content