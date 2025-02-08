27th Annual Tour de Palm Springs returns to Coachella Valley

The Tour de Palm Springs is one of the largest and most festive cycling charity events of its kind in America. Every year, we entertain up to 10,000 cyclists from 46 different states and 4 countries. Since 1998, and with the help of 2,000 volunteers, the Tour de Palm Springs has distributed nearly $4,000,000.00 to over 150 local nonprofit organizations.

“Honoring Military, First Responders, and Veterans”

Honorary Guest: Mädchen Amick

Bio: Mädchen Amick is an actress known for Twin Peaks and Riverdale. She advocates for mental health and co-founded Don’t MIND Me, a nonprofit inspired by her family’s experiences.

Ridership is Limited. Click Here to register.

First 5,000 registrants will be entered into a drawing for 1 FREE weekend stay at Palm Springs Hilton

Each cyclist and walker will receive Tour de Palm Springs finishing medal

CHECK IN LOCATION: NEAR 296 S. Palm Canyon

Location: Beautiful downtown Palm Springs Overflow Location (2nd): TBD (Note: SAG stop times will remain the same (NO CHANGES).

Entertainment: Over 20 band concerts will occur throughout the event and rest stops

Start & Finish Line: Experience one of the most famous and festive send off and finishes in America

Route Support: Over 20 vehicles will support cyclists on routes including 25 RACES HAM radio operators

Rest Stops: 3 lunch stops, 2 snack stops, and 4 water stops are available along the routes.

Sag Foods: include hot pasta, burritos, wings, pizza, pb&js, cookies, and much more.

Volunteers: Over 2,500 volunteers will pour their hearts out to give cyclists a wonderful experience!

E-Bikes are welcome!

Rentals and repairs available at Big Wheel Tours and Tri a Bike

PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE HERE