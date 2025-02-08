Lunar Festival honors Asian cultures, traditions in Rancho Mirage

The year of the snake was honored at this year's Lunar Festival at The River at Rancho Mirage.

The third annual festival honored Asian art, cultures and traditions just a few weeks after the Lunar New Year.

Food and retail vendors also commemorated the event, with some saying it was their first time participating in the celebration.

“I do acrylic paintings. I have art prints and paint on different items, wood and canvas. And he makes 3D printed dragons. We've been vending about six years now, and this last year we've been trying to step it up and doing more events like this, getting bigger and bigger and finding better events,” Jason and Jennifer Wheeler said.

The Lunar Festival is the only of it's kind in the Coachella Valley and was organized by the California Cultural Festival. For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-2025-lunar-festival-at-the-river-tickets-912888994557

