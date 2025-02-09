Mental health experts offer advice on coping with disaster fatigue

From the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles to multiple plane crashes across the county, many say 2025 has been overwhelming.

Experts said protecting your mental health is crucial.

One key recommendation? Take intentional breaks.

"There's a lot going on. The importance of connectedness, the importance of making sure we have spaces to be around each other, to have dialog, to talk about feelings and what feelings that are being evoked," Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha Psychiatrist, Kaiser Permanente Riverside, said.

For those who have personally experienced a disaster, Melissa Hawkins, a Clinical Supervisor at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation said the recovery process can be more complicated.

"I think really being in tune to kind of your inner voice," Hawkins said. "Internally listening to that gut voice of yours, knowing when to reach out for help."

While staying informed is important, both mental health professionals emphasize the need for balance.