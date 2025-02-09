Skip to Content
Sunnylands Family Day focuses on weaving connections through fabric arts

Sunnylands is hosting its annual family day, and this year the theme is focused on building communication and bonds between families.

According to the estate, 'Family Day: Weaving Connections' encourages visitors to engage in weaving and fabric art projects with various community organizations and artists on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We hope that working together on fun, hands-on textile activities inspires guests to converse and create with each other,” said Rhoda Coscetti, Sunnylands community programs specialist.

Some of the activities that will be available to guests include:

·                   Community Dyeing and Collaborative Weaving Project lead by Adriana Lopez-Ospina

·                   Tapestry creations with the Scrap Gallery  

·                   Weaving and spinning demonstration with Desert Weavers & Spinners

·                   Upcycled embroidery by Toofbush  

·                   Shashiko embroidery demonstration and lesson with Covet 

·                   Connecting the Knots Collective Macramé Milu Hand Crafted

·                   Make a Creative Zine Experience facilitated by Bobo Palm Springs Stationery

Family Day activities are free of charge. Admission and parking are free. Reservations are not required.

All activities take place outdoors, weather permitting. Sun protection and water are recommended.

Sunnylands Center & Gardens is located at 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

