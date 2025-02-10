Bill Gates speaks about his early life at Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif (KESQ) - At the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival on Monday, tech billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates spoke about his new book, "Source Code: My Beginnings," that chronicles his childhood through his early days of Microsoft.

Gates told Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin some of the childhood stories and memories that make up his memoir, such as playing card games with his grandmother, which led to his early interest in math.

"Source Code: My Beginnings," released last week, is the Microsoft Co-founder's first of three planned memoirs.