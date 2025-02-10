Cathedral City Police address offensive speech concerns in community meeting

The Cathedral City Police Department held a community meeting Monday night to address growing concerns from residents in the Cathedral City Cove neighborhood, according to the city.

The Cathedral City Police Department said in a statement:

“The Cathedral City Police Department and City Officials have been made aware of online postings and news reports regarding incidents taking place within the Cathedral City Cove. The police department and city officials are aware of a woman using a bullhorn and yelling profanities and other offensive language."

A city spokesperson confirmed that the police issued Antoinette Coleman citations last week for 3 criminal offenses including:

Maliciously disturbing others

Using offensive words in a public place

Willful disobedience of a court order

The spokesperson also said this criminal case will be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office who will have the authority to determine the nature of the charges to file.

The meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, provided residents with updates on the ongoing investigation.

Police Chief George Crum and other department representatives were at the meeting to address next steps and answer questions from residents.

News Channel 3 will be at the meeting and will have live coverage at 6 p.m., with updates at 10 and 11 p.m.

