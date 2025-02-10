Dance into Disability teaching PSUSD students about inclusivity and creativity

Students from the Palm Springs Unified School District are learning more about the arts and inclusion through the Dance into Disability program.

More than 44 million people in the U.S. live with disabilities, making up 13.4% of the population, according to the American Community Survey.

However, those with disabilities are still underrepresented in the media, workforce, and education. That’s why PSUSD has invited Infinite Dance Flow to Bubbling Wells Elementary and Two Bunch Palms Elementary to help children learn about the disabled community in an interactive way.

The L.A.-based group is made up of both disabled and non-disabled dancers who travel around the country, teaching people that differences should be celebrated and everyone can thrive despite challenges.

Barbara Anglin, PSUSD's Coordinator of Visual and Performing Arts, says this program aligns with the district's equity goals. “All of those things are in perfect alignment with our district equity statement, which is that we’re an anti-racist, anti-discriminatory district. We want all students to feel welcomed, included, and respected.”

She also says that the program will begin and end with reflection. “They’ll talk about the dancers and their disabilities, then have a Q&A session for the kids. There’s also a pre-and post-survey that goes out to the students, asking how they felt about disabilities before the dance and how they feel now after seeing what can be accomplished, no matter what.”

