Musicians to Hold Concert in Rancho Mirage for Wildfire Victims

Musicians for CA Wildfire Relief, a benefit concert in support of those impacted by last month's wildfires in Los Angeles County, is scheduled to be held Tuesday at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa.

The concert begins at 5 p.m., and will include performances by The Barry Baughn Blues Band, Lisa Lynn and The Broken Hallelujahs, and The Funk Monks, with special guest appearances Mike Reno (Loverboy), Tommy Castro (Tommy Castro and The Painkillers), Deanna Bogart and Laurie Morvan (Laurie Morvan Band), among others.

News Channel 3's Patrick Evans is set to emcee.

Silent and live auctions for musical items, including a "custom-built guitar honoring the late blues legend Kal David,'' will also be held at the event, organizers said.

"By uniting through music, we can help provide immediate relief to those affected by the wildfires and bring hope to their recovery efforts,'' said Tom Scaramellino, Westin Rancho Mirage general manager, in a statement.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to the American Red Cross during the Feb. 24 California State Firefighters Association Conference. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/musicians-supporting-ca-wildfire-relief-tickets-1207907988309?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.